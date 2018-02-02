Special Committee Will Investigate Bodyguard's Pay

5:26 PM, Feb 2, 2018
A special committee will look into pick apart the overtime salary of Sergeant Rob Forrest, who was having an affair with Mayor Barry, while he traveled with her on numerous trips.

Metro council members will not be investigating the affair but whether public funds were misused.  They'll bee looking to identify any gaps in travel or expenses related to Rob Forrest's time as the mayor's bodyguard. 

Council member Tanaka Vercher, the chair of the budget and finance committee, explained why the committee was formed.

"Right now, public trust has been broken. The intent of establishing a special committee is to regain that trust and to let the public know that the legislative body. "We are independent of the executive body. We are only doing what is outlined in the charter," said Vercher.

Mayor Megan Barry returned to work on Friday. She's expected to return to her normal schedule on Monday.

