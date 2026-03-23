Special meeting to be held to consider disciplinary action against Middle Tenn. library director

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Rutherford County Library System Board of Directors is hosting a special meeting on Monday, March 30 to consider disciplinary action against the Executive Director.

This comes after the library director refused to follow a board order to relocate more than 100 LGBTQIA+ children’s books to the adult section.

RELATED: Middle Tenn. library director refuses book move as board chair weighs possible termination

The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at the Rutherford County Courthouse and is open to the public.

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