Special meeting to be held to consider disciplinary action against Middle Tenn. library director

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Rutherford County Library System Board of Directors is hosting a special meeting on Monday, March 30 to consider disciplinary action against the Executive Director.
This comes after the library director refused to follow a board order to relocate more than 100 LGBTQIA+ children’s books to the adult section.
RELATED: Middle Tenn. library director refuses book move as board chair weighs possible termination
The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at the Rutherford County Courthouse and is open to the public.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp