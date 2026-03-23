Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Special meeting to be held to consider disciplinary action against Middle Tenn. library director

Books,In,Public,Library,,Shallow,Dof.
Connel/Shutterstock.com
Books fill shelves in a library.
Books,In,Public,Library,,Shallow,Dof.
Posted

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Rutherford County Library System Board of Directors is hosting a special meeting on Monday, March 30 to consider disciplinary action against the Executive Director.

This comes after the library director refused to follow a board order to relocate more than 100 LGBTQIA+ children’s books to the adult section.

RELATED: Middle Tenn. library director refuses book move as board chair weighs possible termination

The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at the Rutherford County Courthouse and is open to the public.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

- Carrie Sharp

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.

Real People. Real Connection. Rhori’s Listening.