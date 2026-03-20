Middle Tenn. library director refuses book move as board chair weighs possible termination

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn — A Rutherford County library director is refusing to follow a board order to relocate more than 100 LGBTQIA+ children’s books to the adult section — a decision that could cost her job.

Earlier this week, the Rutherford County Library System Board voted to move 132 children’s titles, many featuring LGBTQIA+ themes and characters, out of the youth section.

Library Director Luanne James said she will not comply.

In a letter to board members, James called the decision a form of viewpoint discrimination and said carrying it out would violate First Amendment rights.

She did, however, leave the door open for further discussion.

The decision has sparked strong reactions in the community, including from local bookstore owner Lindsay Schultz.

At The Spine Bookshop in Smyrna, Schultz keeps a display of books that have been removed or challenged in schools and libraries. She recently added a list of the 132 titles flagged by the library board.

“Library is a public institution of learning, and it’s supposed to represent both the thoughts you agree with and the viewpoints you don’t agree with,” Schultz said. “That’s why it’s a public library — not a private library.”

Schultz said she supports James’ stance.

“I think her standing up for everyone’s legal First Amendment is fantastic — admirable,” she said.

But Library Board Chair Cody York said James’ refusal amounts to insubordination.

“When a Director refuses to carry out a duly adopted Board decision, it undermines the governance of the institution and cannot be ignored,” York said in a statement.

York added that the situation could lead to disciplinary action, including termination.

The controversy comes as some Tennessee libraries have been reviewing children’s materials following a recent push from the state to evaluate books based on age and gender appropriateness.

Some parents said they support that effort.

“My kids are avid book readers, and there have been many times we’ve had to look through books to make sure they fit within our beliefs,” said Rebekah Woodard, a Rutherford County mother.

Schultz, however, believes those decisions should be left to individual families and worries moving the books could limit access for younger readers, who may need supervision to enter the adult section.

“You have every right to monitor what your kid reads — where it ends is monitoring what my kids read,” Schultz said. “I have every right to go into the kids section with my kid and find books that represent everyone.”

The Rutherford County Library Board is set to meet again on March 30 at 5 p.m. at the Rutherford County Historic Courthouse.

Board members are expected to formally consider the matter and determine next steps. The meeting will be open to the public.

This story was reported by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy