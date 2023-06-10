Special prosecutor behind federal Trump investigation and indictment has Middle Tennessee connection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As special federal prosecutor, Jack Smith spoke to the nation Friday regarding the grand jury indictment of former President Trump.

NewsChannel 5 dug into his experience prosecuting public officials before.

It happened right here on the streets of Nashville.

Smith was the Acting U.S. Attorney in Middle Tennessee overseeing the prosecution of former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold, who admitted to illegally providing e-cigs to inmates at the Rutherford County Jail.

He also oversaw the prosecution of former Judge Casey Moreland, who admitted to witness tampering, theft and obstruction, after an investigation into whether the judge traded preferential treatment for sexual favors.

NewsChannel 5 legal analyst Nick Leonardo says that experience here in Nashville primed Smith to be picked for this highest profile case indicting the former leader of the free world.

"I think having experience is integral in Merrick Garland's decision to appoint him, and obviously this is the highest level of prosecution you can have, we've never had a president be indicted, much less federally indicted," Leonardo said.