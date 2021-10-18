Special session on Ford "Megasite" starts Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The special session for the approval of Ford's massive new Blue Oval City site starts Monday at the state's capitol.

Governor Bill Lee called for the session to happen the week of Oct. 18. Ford's proposed site will build their F-series electric trucks.

The plan has bipartisan support but West Tennessee lawmakers know there will still be discussion about it.

"Hopefully, everything will go smooth. We'll work through any questions anyone has, any legislators have, and hopefully as we move past that, they'll be breaking ground pretty quickly," said Rep. Chris Hurt, a republican representing a part of West Tennessee.

Hurt said he believes the Megasite will bring tens of thousands of jobs to the area.

"We've been losing some population here over the last couple of years. I think that's obvious," Rep. Hurt said. "This is a huge step to reverse that trend and get us some economic activity going here."

It could mean nearly 6,000 jobs at the plant and an additional 20,000 or more jobs linked to its operation.

The governor's office says once built, the site should bring in about $3.5 billion dollars in sales per year in Tennessee.