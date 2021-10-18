Watch
Special session on Ford "Megasite" starts Monday

Mark Humphrey/AP
Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, speaks during a presentation on the planned factory to build electric F-Series trucks and the batteries to power future electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. The plant in Tennessee is to be built near Stanton, Tenn. Blue Oval City is the name given to the facility's campus. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 1:21 AM, Oct 18, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The special session for the approval of Ford's massive new Blue Oval City site starts Monday at the state's capitol.

Governor Bill Lee called for the session to happen the week of Oct. 18. Ford's proposed site will build their F-series electric trucks.

The plan has bipartisan support but West Tennessee lawmakers know there will still be discussion about it.

"Hopefully, everything will go smooth. We'll work through any questions anyone has, any legislators have, and hopefully as we move past that, they'll be breaking ground pretty quickly," said Rep. Chris Hurt, a republican representing a part of West Tennessee.

Hurt said he believes the Megasite will bring tens of thousands of jobs to the area.

"We've been losing some population here over the last couple of years. I think that's obvious," Rep. Hurt said. "This is a huge step to reverse that trend and get us some economic activity going here."

It could mean nearly 6,000 jobs at the plant and an additional 20,000 or more jobs linked to its operation.

The governor's office says once built, the site should bring in about $3.5 billion dollars in sales per year in Tennessee.

