Special Session: Senate to adjourn until Monday while House works through bills

TN State Capitol hill
WTVF
TN State Capitol hill
Posted at 11:33 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 12:41:06-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Special Session will continue into next week!

Majority Leader Jack Johnson said Thursday that the senate will adjourn until Monday, but leadership sees no need to take up additional public safety bills that will be debated/passed today by the House.

"We feel like we've accomplished what we came here to do which is address the things the Governor wanted to take up in special session," Johnson said.

On Wednesday, it was expected that the Senate would adjourn Thursday, which in turn caused emotions to escalate for spectators in the gallery, at one point with protesters shouting "you did nothing"

