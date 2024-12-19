Spend New Year's Eve with us as we ring in 2025!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's that time of year! Get ready to ring in the new year with us for a night you'll never forget!

Jack Daniel's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash returns to Bicentennial State Park where it be headlined and co-hosted by Keith Urban and Rachel Smith alongside Kane Brown and Jelly Roll!

There will also be performances from Shaboozey and Brittney Spencer!

The free downtown fun kicks off at 5 p.m.!

Can't make it downtown? The five-hour special, only on NewsChannel 5 will air from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and then 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

This will feature back-to-back performances across multiple time zones live from Music City!

The show itself will take place on NewsChannel 5 and will be able to viewed live below at 9 p.m. on New Years Eve.

When it comes to a big event like this, we want to make sure you're completely prepared, so we've gathered the most Frequently Asked Questions to help you get through the night safely!

Be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast here.

We've gathered the best spots to view the fireworks! If you think we missed a spot, let us know at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Cumberland Park

Riverfront Park

John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge

WeGo will operate weekday bus service on December 31.

For service after midnight, you will board at the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central, 400 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd.

Buses depart WeGo Central at 12:15 a.m., 12:45 a.m., and 1:15 a.m. on these major corridor routes.



3 West End

22 Bordeaux

52 Nolensville Pike

4 Shelby (no 12:45 a.m. departure)

23 Dickerson Pike

55 Murfreesboro Pike

7 Hillsboro Pike

50 Charlotte Pike

56 Gallatin Pike

WeGo will also operate a bus exclusively between Broadway and the concert/fireworks at Bicentennial Mall. A stop will be located on Broadway in front of Hume-Fogg between 7th Avenue and Rosa L. Parks and at Bicentennial Mall on James Robertson Parkway between 6th and 7th Avenues.

These buses will run a continuous loop between 7th Avenue North and the Bicentennial Mall for event goers, every 10 minutes until 1:30 a.m.

Park & Rides will be available outside of Downtown and accessible by the following late-night routes:



Vanderbilt University parking lots on Natchez Trace (Route 3)

parking lots on Natchez Trace (Route 3) Bellevue Park & Ride (Route 3B)

(Route 3B) Dollar General at Hickory Plaza (Route 52A)

at Hickory Plaza (Route 52A) Hickory Hollow Global Mall at The Crossings (Route 55)

at The Crossings (Route 55) Madison Square behind Job Billiards (Route 56)

Ride Share & Taxi Services Drop Off and Pick Up Locations



James Robertson Parkway between 4th Avenue and Rep. John Lewis Way

James Robertson Parkway from Charlotte Pike to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard (Capitol Hill side)

Rosa L. Parks Boulevard from Harrison Street to Jefferson Street

Jefferson Street between 6th Avenue and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard

This event has a clear bag policy!

Here's what's allowed:



Clear bags no larger than 12" x12" x6"

Non-transparent wallets and cases, no larger than 4.5” by 6.5”

Personal cameras

Here's what's new this year!

They're introducing a dedicated Sober Space that provides an alcohol-free environment and foster fellowship and connection with others in recovery.

Sober Space will be on the south side of the event site near the Celebrate Responsibly tent.

Nashville’s Big Bash is also introducing Sensory Bags which include noise-canceling headphones for those sensitive to sound; strobe-reduction sunglasses to minimize visual discomfort caused by bright or flickering lights; fidget tools, which can help relieve anxiety; visual cue card, which provides clear visual instructions or reminders; and a feeling thermometer card, a tool allowing individuals to express their emotions visually.

These bags will be available at the Info Booths.

Phone low on battery?

The phone charging station will be located at the heated tent in State Lot 4 and the Jack Daniel’s Lounge heated tent in State Lot 8.

Have a question that we didn't answer? Let me know at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.