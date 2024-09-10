Spend your Saturday sipping wine on the Cumberland at Wine on the River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This Saturday, taste the wines of the world along the Cumberland River at the 22nd Wine on the River.

From 3 to 7 p.m. people will find more than 30 tents where they can sample more than 100 different wines, beers, and spirits.

There will be live music and food trucks as well.

General Admission Tickets are about $70 on Eventbrite, and tastings are included. VIP tickets are $112, which also gives you early access at 2:30 p.m. and a lounge to enjoy. There is also the $25 non-drinking or designated driver ticket.

The event used to be on the Pedestrian Bridge before it moved to the Riverfront Park.

Event director Candace Price said it is a great way to figure out which wines and beers you like best.

"You get small tastings, but it's a great opportunity to go around and try something that maybe you've been interested in trying, but maybe you didn't want to commit to a full bottle," said Price.

While people sip wine, they will also be giving back to the non-profit the District.

The organization focuses on economic and community revitalization downtown, including Broadway, Printers Alley, and 2nd Avenue.

"They also have been supporting 2nd Avenue Strong where they are rebuilding after the Christmas Day bombing that happened down there at 2nd Avenue. There's still a little ways to go, but they're definitely making progress, and we're really excited to support them," said Price.

You can buy your tickets and find more information here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at brianna.hamblin@newschannel5.com