Sports and courts: Learning about expungement over game of pickleball

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's an unlikely pairing that's meant to educate the community and meet them where they're at.

Judge Robin Kimbrough Hayes started the "Pickleball and the courts" series this October, to share information about how to navigate both pickleball and the court system.

Wednesday was the third event in the series focused on providing expungements. Previous events gave information on traffic tickets and domestic violence resources.

"I think the more people educated about the courts, we can decrease the number of people interacting with the courts," explained Hayes. "If we can just touch one person, we have made a difference."

According to the TBI, an expungement removes a charge from a criminal record.

Any charges that were dismissed, returned a 'No True Bill' by the Grand Jury, or ended up with a verdict of 'Not Guilty' should be expunged for free. You could also get a guilty verdict expunged if you meet the requirements.

"If they don't know it, it stays on their record for life," explained criminal court clerk Howard Gentry.

Members of the Circuit and Criminal Court Clerk Offices, plus the Tennessee Innocence Project, have been available at the events.

"I'm so happy to see it all gone," said Antonyo McQuiddy, who was able to clear some charges from his record Wednesday. "Things like that will hold you back."

You can learn more about expungements on the state website.

There will be one last Pickleball & the courts event at the Northwest Family YMCA next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

To register, email judgerobinkimbroughhayes@gmail.com or call 615-242-6559.

