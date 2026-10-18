Spotting the subtle signs of ADHD this Awareness Month and how parents and adults can find support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — October is ADHD Awareness Month, and the signs aren't always as obvious as you might think. For parents and adults alike, recognizing them could be the first step toward finding the right support.

Dr. Kristina Kalb, a doctor with Fusion Academy in Franklin who specializes in the disorder, says ADHD can show up in everyday routines. Someone may struggle to get started on a task, finish it, stay organized or even remember something they've already done.

Kalb says ADHD doesn't necessarily mean someone is hyperactive. For children, parents may notice they're constantly giving the same reminders, or that schoolwork gets finished but never turned in.

She says breaking bigger responsibilities into smaller steps can help, as can reducing distractions or using a visual schedule at home. Kalb also says it's important to understand those struggles aren't necessarily a child refusing to listen or follow directions.

"Nobody on this planet wants to be told all the time, 'You're doing this wrong. You're in trouble. Why can't you do this right?' Nobody benefits from that. So Awareness Month will hopefully help us be more positive and supportive, because when people feel supported, they can thrive. They can be the best versions of themselves," Kalb said.

The challenges don't stop with childhood. Kalb says adults diagnosed with ADHD can also learn what helps them stay organized and focused, whether that's written instructions, calendars or clearly defined deadlines.

She says one of the biggest things is learning what works for you and being able to communicate those needs. For parents, she says that can also mean helping children understand how they learn best, so eventually they can advocate for themselves.

Have you or someone you love noticed these subtle signs but weren't sure what to do next? Watch Dr. Kalb explain exactly what to look for and the simple at-home strategies that can make a real difference, in the full video above. Then share your own experience or questions with me directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com, your story could help another family find the support they need.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.