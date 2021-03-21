Menu

Spring breakers experience long wait times at valet at Nashville International Airport

BNA working to remedy issues, says spokesperson
Imagine landing back at Nashville International Airport after a trip and waiting an hour to get your car. At least two nights in a row, that was the reality for some travelers with cars in the valet garage.
Posted at 4:03 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 06:45:12-04

DONELSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Imagine landing back at Nashville International Airport after a trip and waiting an hour to get your car. For at least the past two night, that was the reality for some travelers with cars in the valet garage.

An airport spokesperson attributed the problem to passenger volume.

A surge in returning passenger volume on Friday created problems and delays at our new valet center. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience experienced by travelers. We are working to remedy these issues and provide a better customer experience.
Kym Gerlock, airport spokesperson

Fliers told NewsChannel 5 that on Friday night people began retrieving their own keys from the valet office.

Again on Saturday, travelers said their long wait was nothing like anything they experienced previously.

"It's never been this bad in all the times we've been here," said Virginia McGrew. "This isn't a fun thing to come back to in Nashville after a long day of traveling."

"I generally park valet," said Erik Morrison. "I just parked valet here two weeks ago when I was traveling out of town and came back in on a Saturday evening and grabbed my keys and was out of here in no time."

Spring breakers speculated full or closed self-service lots at the airport may have led more people to use valet than in the past.

More than one million travelers passed through U.S. airports over four consecutive days the first week of spring break, according to TSA.

