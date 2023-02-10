Spring Hill community rallies behind restaurant owner facing health challenges

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — For those in the Spring Hill community, it’s no secret that Grecian Family Restaurant is a special place.

The family-owned business has made a name for itself for serving delicious food but also for helping others whenever possible.

"Anytime anybody is in need, they put their own lives aside to assist and help anybody else," said family friend Juliann McGirk.

Owners Frank and Sasa Georgalos, are known for their annual free Thanksgiving dinner, supporting local schools, and feeding the less fortunate.

Which is why, when news spread around that Frank was going through a difficult time, the community didn't hesitate to lend a helping hand.

Customers set up a GoFundMe to help the Georgalos family cover the medical costs of Frank's open heart surgery.

An act of kindness, that Sasa said there aren't enough words to say thank you.

"I don't know how to explain my gratitude, my appreciation to everybody for what they do. I don't know, it's incredible," she said.

The funds will be used to cover Frank's many medical procedures and lengthy hospital stay.

"He has to stay two days in the ICU, then five to six days in the hospital. And St. Thomas you know, it's big, but I think it's very expensive too."

Sasa said the love and support they've received, let's her know they're not alone in this fight.

"We really hope so that he's going to be well soon and back to his regular self because we love him so much and we want him back the way he was always," she said.

If you would like to help the family, here is a link to their GoFundMe.

The Grecian Family Restaurant will also be hosting a fundraiser for Frank on Feb. 18.