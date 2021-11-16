Spring Hill GM plant holds hiring event amid worker shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The General Motors plant in Spring Hill is hosting a job fair Tuesday for more than 120 temporary production jobs, at a time where we are seeing national worker shortages and supply chain issues.

Officials at the plant say it is going to be hard to hit the targets they have if they don't add more team members.

Tuesday's hiring event runs from 10:00a.m. to 4:00p.m. at the plant's visitor center on Saturn Parkway in Spring Hill. Interviews and drug tests will be done on site, so people can potentially leave with a new job.

Allison May, the communications manager with GM Spring Hill, said they've really expedited the hiring process. Usually it takes weeks, but now it will take hours.

These are temporary positions and May says it's too soon to tell how long these positions will be needed. The workers are needed to both combat the worker shortage, and to fill orders the plan is expecting.

GM has vehicles that have been delayed, just like products in other industries, and at the same time they are also launching the new all electric Cadillac Lyric that May says will sell out in minutes.

"We are one of many industries that has been impacted by the global supply chain shortage," May said. "So whether it's, you know, electronics, appliances, furniture, even in some cases COVID-19 has impacted so many things that we need to think about people being quarantined and parts being shipped and all of that. So when I say demand is high, it is high. It's hard to really keep up but we're trying to do that. We've been creative. We've been able to keep our plant running fairly well compared to a lot of other manufacturing facilities."

Applicants just need to be over the age of 18 and be able to work in the United States. Starting wages are about $16 an hour.