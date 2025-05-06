Spring Hill PD to cut ribbon to new headquarters today

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's an exciting day for police in Spring Hill, Tennessee as they are set to cut the ribbon to a brand new headquarters Tuesday morning.
It's been two years since they broke ground on the development.
The department has operated out of two separate buildings since 2012 and at one point operated out of City Hall’s basement. Now they'll operate out of the new facility on Hathaway Boulevard.
The new space will feature 60,000 square feet of space for law enforcement officers to utilize, an area for hosting classes, a crime scene processing area, and a de-escalation simulator.
The ribbon cutting ceremony is set for 10 a.m.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.
