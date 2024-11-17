Watch Now
Spring Hill Public Library closed until further notice due to unexpected building maintenance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Spring Hill Public Library will be closed until further notice due to unexpected building maintenance.

On Thursday, November 15, there was an attempt to repair a threshold to a doorway, but there appeared to be structural concerns with the support beams of a portion of the building.

The library was closed out of an abundance of caution and the building will remain closed until further notice.

The outside book drop will be temporarily unavailable and all late fees will be paused until the Library reopens.

