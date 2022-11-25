Spring Hill restaurant continues tradition of serving free Thanksgiving meals

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — For those who celebrate Thanksgiving, the day probably involves enjoying a lot of home cooked food.

Not everyone can afford a hot meal though, which is why family restaurant, Grecian Family Restaurant and Bakery, in Spring Hill has been serving free Thanksgiving meals for years.

"It's a nice warm feeling that you've helped somebody when they need it the most," owner Frank Georgalos said.

He said takes months of planning and the help of more than 75 volunteers to get everything right.

"We're in it because we care about the people, we care about the community," he said.

The restaurant started providing free meals on Thanksgiving Day back in 2018. This year they fed close to 1400 people.

Helping hands of all ages, know the importance of the work they're doing.

'I like serving all the food to people and getting the boxes ready because you can see how it will help other people," volunteer Kynley Himelrick said.

For families who have faced a tough year, receiving a free meal was a reminder that kindness and generosity are what make the holiday special.

Owners Frank and Sasa Georgalos said giving back is close to their heart- because they've been through rough spots too.

"We've been in situations in bad ones, financially and health wise, so we know what it feels like to be on the other side of that spot. So we don't want anybody to feel like that," Frank said.

But they said they can't take all the credit.

"We're not alone in this. All the community is with us. I mean like I count a little bit the cranberry sauce wrong and we came short. And I put a post on Facebook, 'We are in need of cranberry sauce.' In one hour we had 150 cans," Sasa said.

And if that doesn't scream community, they don't know what does.