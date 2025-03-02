Spring Hill speed skater headed to Special Olympics Winter Games this month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A local speed skater will soon be on her way to Europe to compete in the Special Olympics!

Madi Rosier has trained for a year to be a speed skater, and it earned her the opportunity of a lifetime.

The 23-year-old from Spring Hill will represent Team USA at the Special Olympics Winter Games overseas this month. She'll be competing in speed skating in Turin, Italy.

"I'm fast," she said.

"Huge, huge deal," said her mother Tina Caligiuri, who knows how much she's overcome to get here.

"When Madisun was four, she lost all of her speech, and it's a miracle she's even speaking now and we get to hear her voice."

Despite her intellectual disability, Madi has come a long way.

While she was told "no" many times, the word was never in her vocabulary.

"[In Italy I'll] try to win. If I don't win, I try my best, and I never give up," she said.

Her speed skating accomplishment is a step towards her ultimate goal of playing hockey for Team USA's Women's League.

"I love going to Preds games. I'm a huge Nashville Predators fan, I love the Preds," she gushed. "When I watch them skate, I want to do that. I want to play hockey just like them."

She's sending a message that practice makes perfect, and you should always work to achieve your dream.

"If you want to do something you love and you want to try, go for it," she insisted. "Follow your dreams and don't let other people tell you what you cannot do with your dreams."

She's heading to Italy in just over a week. Her family is hoping to go with her. They have a GoFundMe set up if you want to help out with funds.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.