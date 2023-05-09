Springfield police officer arrested for aggravated domestic assault

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Springfield police officer was arrested Sunday night after kicking a woman in the face through a car window during a domestic dispute.

Jarreil R. Peoples, 36, of Clarksville has been charged with aggravated domestic assault, according to an arrest affidavit from the Clarksville Police Department.

Clarksville police officers were sent to a home in the 3600 block of Fox Trail Drive just before 9 p.m. Sunday for a reported domestic incident that was in progress. Officers who arrived at the scene made contact with a woman at the address who was sitting inside her car, identified in the affidavit as Lauren Bell.

Bell told officers that Peoples had been in a "physical altercation" with her due to a dispute over "an exchange of property," according to the affidavit.

When she arrived at the home on Fox Trail Drive, Bell says Peoples approached her vehicle while pointing an AK-47 rifle at her, which caused her to leave out of fear. Bell then told officers Peoples called her and told her the gun had been put away and asked her to return to the house so they could make an exchange. Bell says when she arrived at the home the second time, Peoples kicked in her driver's side window, hitting Bell in the face with his foot and shards of glass.

The affidavit says Bell was bleeding from her face as a result of being kicked and was cut by shards from the busted window.

Bell and Peoples have a child together, though Bell identifies Peoples as her ex-boyfriend in the affidavit.

Peoples was given a $5,000 bond, which has been paid. He is no longer being held at the Montgomery County Jail.