Springfield Special Needs Baseball league celebrates second year

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn (WTVF) — Sometimes you never know what you’re capable of doing until you try. It’s what dozens of baseball players in Springfield got to experience on Saturday.

It was opening day for the Buddies League in Springfield. Four teams all went head-to-head. In this baseball game, there are no losers, just winners.

Every player on the team has a special need and they don’t let that define them.

This is the second year of the Buddies League and over 30 players signed up for it.

The league doesn’t cost the families anything and for a few hours, parents get to sit back to watch their child participate in America’s favorite pastime.

"They have so many volunteers that you will be able to sit in the crowd and let a young person from the local junior or high school help out. They get to come out and be the buddy for your kid while you sit back," Parent Michael Gatley said.

In this league, every player is paired up with a buddy.

These buddies range in age, and they all go through special training to be able to work with the players.

The league accepts anyone who is physically or intellectually challenged. If you're interested in signing your child up,

click here.