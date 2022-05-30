St. Joseph Catholic School P.E. teacher retires after 40 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a 40-year career, a local teacher celebrated his retirement surrounded by friends, family and students.

Hundreds of people gathered to honor the legacy of James Leech Rucker — a St. Joseph Catholic School P.E. teacher who is retiring this year.

The school threw a massive party for him that featured food trucks and music. Several past and present students stopped by.

Rucker said he's enjoyed teaching all his students and feels blessed to have made it so far.

"I'll be back. I'll come back and volunteer. I'll come see them on the playground and to the special events. Because it's my life. I've been here over 40 years. It's like I know I'll miss them when September rolls around. You know I'll be back," said Rucker.

More than 300 people stopped by to wish Rucker a happy retirement.