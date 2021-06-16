St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series opens registration for fall races

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Athletes are getting excited as registration opens for Nashville's biggest running races.

The St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series is back in Nashville this November after more than 2 years.

For runners, there is so much to look forward to, like seeing sights like Nissan Stadium while running the marathon, but for the city, this could be a big influx of tourism as this race usually draws runners from all over.

The races will be on November 20, but Erika Larsen the race director said they are looking to host a full weekend. There are five distances you can run - one mile, 5K, half marathon and full marathon.

The big event is definitely the marathon, which starts on Broadway and goes through Music Row and 12 South to eventually end at Nissan Stadium.

The race helps support St. Jude. There are different fundraising commitments you can select or there is a no-commitment option where you can just raise as much money as you want.

You can tell there is a lot of excitement surrounding this event coming back and we talked about this race feeling a bit different following the pandemic.

"We’ve seen at other events as well. People are just really happy to be interacting on a personable level again. It makes everyone realize how special it is what we get to do and of course, going back to St. Jude and giving back with them our partnership with them is amazing. So it definitely brought a whole new perspective of how special... what an honor it is to be able to run these kinds of events in person," Larsen said.

To give you an idea of how many people this attracts, in 2019, there were more than 30,000 runners registered.

