St. Jude to celebrate 25 years of marathon series in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For 25 years running, the St. Jude's Rock N' Roll Running Series has been a Nashville staple.

Ahead of the special anniversary marathon in April, staff and legacy runners came together to celebrate Wednesday night.

Adam Zocks, who directed the first marathon in Music City, is back to coordinate the 25th. He explains this all started back in 2000 as the Country Music Marathon.

"The first couple years, it was a struggle. There's a lot of people in Nashville who didn't think the marathon would survive a second year," said Zocks. "The next thing you know, we went from a 6,000-person event to a 30,000-runner event!"

Also at the celebration were a handful of legacy runners: participants who have completed every annual marathon since 2000.

"Just to be a part of it - I love the energy, that's why I do it," said one of the legacy runners, Larry Phillips. "The best part about Nashville is the people that line the streets and come out and cheer you on...and the bands and music at every mile marker. It's just fun!"

The marathon will be April 26-27 next year.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is the featured charity for the series.

There are several courses you can sign up for, including the marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, 1 Mile, and KiDS ROCK. You can also sign up to volunteer.

You can register and learn more information on their website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.