St. Thomas breaks ground on new satellite hospital to serve rural Rutherford County community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — St. Thomas Rutherford is opening a satellite hospital west of Interstate 24 to serve a growing need in the county.

A smaller 16-room hospital is opening in the Westlawn and Blackman area of Rutherford County. It will serve the Murfreesboro community but also rural parts of the county, according to hospital spokespeople. They call it a "neighborhood hospital."

"Neighborhood hospital, to me, really means convenience," said Gordon Ferguson, president of St. Thomas Rutherford. "Really, this is an area that has a lot of growth."

The hospital will split the rooms between inpatient and emergency care.

Ferguson said they know people west of the highway are coming to the hospital, but it's 11 miles from the location where the new hospital will be built. Expanding to the satellite should allow St. Thomas Rutherford to add specialty care.

The new hospital will be located at a site off of Veterans Parkway near I-840.