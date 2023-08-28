'Stabbing our families in the back': Covenant families share their anger at inaction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Covenant families minced no words when expressing their grievances with the Tennessee Senate, claiming the three bills they passed haven't addressed their concerns about future safety.

The special session derived from the chaos that followed in the regular legislative session in April. Gov. Bill Lee set forth 18 topics, but the Senate passed only three bills — firearms locks to Tennessee residents upon request, a bill that codifies a notification to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation final dispositions of criminal proceedings, and for the TBI to create a report on human trafficking. Covenant families argued none of that truly hits at the heart of the matter of why lawmakers were brought together to begin with this August.

"I would like to speak directly to senate leadership," Covenant parent Melissa Alexander said. "The shooter confronted our children with guns. Now you are stabbing our families and all Tennesseans in the back. You're elected by the people and chose to shatter our expectations. There is still time to do something this session."

Alexander and three others stood together Monday afternoon to voice their concerns with the Senate and House. Basically, they just want legislation passed that came from their conversations with lawmakers during the last five months.

"Here we find ourselves with a legislature that seems broken and unable to talk to themselves," Covenant father David Teague said. "This must change. I urge our leaders particularly in the Senate to be the men and women of courage to take up the people's business they were called here to do."

The House and Senate will both meet Monday afternoon. It's not clear what business they will accomplish.