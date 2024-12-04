Stakeholders react to Tennessee's gender-affirming care case in front of the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON D.C. & NASHVILLE (WTVF) — A law crafted on Tennessee's Capitol Hill that bans gender-affirming care for anyone under the age of 18 in Tennessee went before the Supreme Court of the United States on Wednesday.

What the court decides could set a major legal precedent.

Tennessee's House sponsor watches in anticipation

Tennessee House Majority Leader William Lamberth co-wrote the bill. He was inside the Supreme Court chamber to hear oral arguments.

"For me, this was a pretty surreal experience," said the Republican from Portland. "To be able to watch those nine learned justices go back and forth with these phenomenal attorneys on both sides, it was a pretty amazing experience and pretty humbling."

Lamberth hopes the high court will uphold his law.

"If you’re an adult, and you’re over 18, do whatever you want with your body. Make whatever alterations you’d like, you’re an adult. It’s your money, it’s your time, it’s your decisions, just do that. But when it comes to kids, we’re going to protect kids and we’re going to say -- look -- leave them out of that," said Lamberth.

The transgender community watches with apprehension

Bean Chapman and Eli Givens also traveled to D.C. with a larger group from the Tennessee Equality Project. They are deeply concerned about what this decision could mean for the transgender community.

"That decision is supposed to be among parents and families and their doctors, and whoever is trusted in their life, to make those decisions," said Chapman,

Givens says the care Tennessee is trying to block, can only be described as life-saving.

"Actually, about two months before I got top surgery, I was actually hospitalized for suicidal ideations. So I think these people really don’t understand how affirming healthcare is, and how dangerous their rhetoric is," said Givens. "I’m just really shocked that it’s gotten to this level."

Now, all the talking is over and the justices must craft their ruling. That could take several more months before we get an official decision.

