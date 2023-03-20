Watch Now
News

Actions

Star-studded LGBTQ benefit concert in Nashville after governor signs two bills into law

LGBT employees protected from workplace discrimination, appeals court rules
Copyright Getty Images
GUILLERMO LEGARIA
<p>A reveler flutters a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride Parade in Bogota, Colombia on June 28, 2015. AFP PHOTO / GUILLERMO LEGARIA (Photo credit should read GUILLERMO LEGARIA/AFP/Getty Images)</p>
LGBT employees protected from workplace discrimination, appeals court rules
Posted at 3:51 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 16:51:43-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A star-studded concert at Bridgestone Arena will benefit the Tennessee Equality Project and other groups supporting the LGBTQ community, after Gov. Bill Lee signed two bills believed to target LGBTQ Tennesseans.

The show is called Love Rising, and organizers are calling it "a celebration of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

The performers include Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Hayley Williams, Jason Isbell, and other special guests. The show will be hosted by popular drag queen Asia O'Hara.

The show benefits groups supporting the LGBTQ community like the Tennessee Equality Project and others.

The timing of this show is no coincidence after the Legislature passed two bills believed by many to target the LGBTQ community, both signed into law by Gov. Lee.

One is the so-called anti-drag bill, banning drag show performances on public property and within a thousand feet of schools, parks or churches.

The other bans gender-affirming care for minors.

Tickets to the event are available here.

If you can't make it downtown and would still like to watch the performance, you can purchase a livestream ticket here.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap