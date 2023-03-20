Star-studded LGBTQ benefit concert in Nashville after governor signs two bills into law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A star-studded concert at Bridgestone Arena will benefit the Tennessee Equality Project and other groups supporting the LGBTQ community, after Gov. Bill Lee signed two bills believed to target LGBTQ Tennesseans.

The show is called Love Rising, and organizers are calling it "a celebration of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

The performers include Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Hayley Williams, Jason Isbell, and other special guests. The show will be hosted by popular drag queen Asia O'Hara.

The show benefits groups supporting the LGBTQ community like the Tennessee Equality Project and others.

The timing of this show is no coincidence after the Legislature passed two bills believed by many to target the LGBTQ community, both signed into law by Gov. Lee.

One is the so-called anti-drag bill, banning drag show performances on public property and within a thousand feet of schools, parks or churches.

The other bans gender-affirming care for minors.

Tickets to the event are available here.

If you can't make it downtown and would still like to watch the performance, you can purchase a livestream ticket here.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.