Star-studded New Year’s Eve special from Nashville to air on NewsChannel 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CBS will ring in 2022 in Music City with a star-studded, five-hour celebration on NewsChannel 5 called “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.”

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp (NCVC) made the announcement Thursday, saying this marks the first time the city is hosting an entire network TV special.

The NCVC says the live show will take place at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and will be anchored by headliners Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band and Dan + Shay, along with special guests.

It is free and open to the public. The celebration will feature nearly 50 performances from a dozen locations in downtown, including live performances from the main stage at Bicentennial Mall and acts from Lower Broadway’s honky-tonks, bars and clubs.

The Music Note will be raised, followed by a performance from the Fisk Jubilee Singers. After that, the show’s highlight will be the traditional Music Note Drop and fireworks display at midnight to ring in the New Year.

Organizers say proof of vaccination or negative test (within 48 hours) will be required for entry into Bicentennial Mall.

The NCVC says as a live event, New Year’s Eve generates as much as $26.2 million in direct visitor spending and an attendance of 200,000.

The TV show will air on NewsChannel 5 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and resume at 10:30 p.m. after a 30-minute break for news. It will conclude at 12:30 a.m.

