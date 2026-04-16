Start getting your boots ready! CMA Fest is returning to Music City and we've got your guide.

Mark your calendars, find your sunscreen and put on those boots, CMA Fest is returning to Music City!

From June 4 through the 7th, you can expect an unforgettable experience with all of your favorite country stars!

Don't miss your favorite act! Be sure to save this page so you can check the performance times for each stage!

Remember the artists we had last year?

✨✨✨

Below you can find a list of the performers at each stage. We highly recommend downloading the CMA Connect App or looking here for the schedule as it often changes as the festival gets closer.

🤠🤠🤠

👢👢👢

🤠🤠🤠

👢👢👢

🤠🤠🤠

👢👢👢

Frequently Asked CMA Fest Questions:

What's the weather like today?

Latest Weather can be found here.

What do I do if there's severe weather?

During the day, official shelters are below.

If you are at Nissan or Ascend, please listen to the instructions provided in the venue.



Music City Center Garage (6 th Avenue between Demonbreun & Korean Veterans Blvd)

Avenue between Demonbreun & Korean Veterans Blvd) Music City Center (10:00 AM to 5:30 PM; 201 Rep. John Lewis Way)

Hilton Hotel Underground Parking Garage (121 4 th Avenue South)

Avenue South) 222 Garage (222 1st Avenue South)

Are there any road closures in place?

Click here or use the map below.

What is Fan Fair X?

Fan Fair X is where you can enjoy the Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience. It's located inside the Music City Center on Level 3. There's indoor stages, games, comfortable seating and more!

Fan Fair X admission is included with the CMA Fest Four-Night Stadium Pass, but you can also purchase single day tickets here.

I'm dehydrated, where can I get water?

Well first off, we highly recommend that you carry around a factory-sealed clear plastic bottle of water or an empty clear soft plastic water bottle to refill.

There are free hydration stations and water fountains found throughout the fest.

My phone is about to die! Where can I charge it?

There are phone charging locations at the following locations:



Info Booth at the corner of Broadway and 2nd Avenue

Info Booth on Level 2 of Music City Center

Info Booth on Level 3 of Music City Center

Chevy Recharge Lounge at the Schermerhorn Symphony Plaza

Inside all Riverside Retreat locations for Riverside Retreat ticket holders

Where can I find the ADA Shuttle?

There will be an ADA shuttle available across the festival. Check back closer to the fest for additional details.

Where can I park?

Due to ongoing construction, parking availability is extremely limited. We highly advise you use rideshare and utilize the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, Woodland Street Bridge or Korean Veterans Blvd Bridge.