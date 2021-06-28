Starting today, some Metro officers are partnering with mental health clinicians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Policing is going to look a bit different in parts of Nashville as officers in the North and Hermitage precincts partner with clinicians from the mental health cooperative.

On Monday, Metro Nashville launched its Nashville Partners in Care program, which places mental health clinicians in police cars with MNPD officers. The pilot project was created in response to recommendations from Mayor John Cooper’s Behavioral Health and Wellness Advisory Council and the Policing Policy Commission.

MNPD announced details of its first-ever Co-Response Crisis Intervention Program earlier this month, saying officers had begun 40 hours of crisis training prior to the program's launch. Metro said for this pilot, 16 police officers have been trained with clinicians in being part of Crisis Intervention Teams.

For the next year, the pilot program will pair clinicians with officers in patrol cars on the day and evening shifts.

“We in the police department are excited to partner with the Mental Health Co-Op to launch this initiative at the end of the month,” Chief Drake said. “I believe the co-response model is right for Nashville and I am firmly committed to this program and seeing it succeed.”

Originally, the process would be the officers would call mobile crisis, and then they would come out; however, there was a time gap. Now, officers will stabilize the scene, and clinicians will evaluate anyone in need of help.

Metro police said the program has four goals:

Improve access to care for those experiencing a behavioral health crisis. Divert those in crisis from the criminal justice system to the health care system. Improve safety for those in crisis, clinicians, and police officers. Improve coordination and communication across systems and service providers.

Police plan to expand the co-response model across other precincts after the program is evaluated.