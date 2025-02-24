State allocates $10.7 million toward rural health care initiatives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has announced the awarding of $10.7 million in grants aimed at enhancing rural health care initiatives statewide.

Beginning July 1, the funding will support 38 organizations that are dedicated to strengthening the workforce across the state.

“The Rural Healthcare Initiatives Program represents a vital investment in the sustainability of our healthcare workforce in Tennessee’s rural communities,” said Commissioner Deniece Thomas. “This funding will be instrumental in supporting training, certifications, and apprenticeships.”

The grants are aimed to address crucial areas such as transportation, childcare and examination fees.

“Our objective is to eliminate obstacles and create pathways for individuals to thrive in healthcare careers within Tennessee’s rural areas,” Thomas added. “A healthy Tennessee is a prosperous Tennessee, and it’s especially crucial in our rural regions.”

For a full list of grantees and the counties they serve, please click here.

