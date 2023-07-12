State Democrats push Lee administration to approve passenger rail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A study out this week recommends TDOT should determine the cost of a passenger rail service like Amtrak to connect Nashville to nearby cities.

Now state democrats are pushing to get the ball rolling on this as soon as possible.

The goal would be to connect people in Nashville to Chattanooga, Atlanta, and Memphis.

This is being recommended as a way to solve the growing traffic issue on the roads by offering another mode of transportation.

Tuesday, House Democrats released a letter calling on Governor Bill Lee to take immediate action toward creating this passenger rail. It said federal dollars are available through President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan. Democrats are urging the state to move quickly to secure this funding.

They are also calling on the Lee Administration to create an office of rail and public transportation within TDOT, determine the cost and other requirements needed to make this rail happen and submit the data to the Federal Railroad Administration.

Democrats said on top of easing traffic, a passenger railway would boost local economies and connect the South East to the Mid-West.