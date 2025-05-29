State investigation finds Franklin nonprofit failed to support $250K in spending

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Office of the Comptroller investigated a Franklin nonprofit, where the state found it spent more than $250,000 on its credit cards and couldn't support the charges.

The Davis House Advocacy Center is under the microscope for its spending from 2020 to 2024. Based in Franklin, the nonprofit helps children who were abused. They help kids who faced sexual abuse and physical trauma in Williamson, Hickman, Lewis and Perry Counties.

The state found the nonprofit spent the money across two credits to pay for high-end meals in Franklin — at J. Alexander's, Perry's Steakhouse, and Serrato's. They used the cards for a New Orleans Ghost Tour, Blo Blow Dry Bar, Sephora and Extreme Escape Games.

"It is essential that nonprofit organizations with public funding operate transparently and within clearly defined financial policies," said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. "Proper oversight by the Board of Directors and documentation help prevent wasteful spending, protect the organization’s mission, and promote public trust."

Davis House Advocacy Center received $5.2 million in government funding during the four years it was investigated.

The results of this investigation have been communicated to the Offices of the District Attorneys General of the 21st and 32nd Judicial Districts, according to the comptroller's office.

