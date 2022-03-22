State lawmakers take up bill to give inmates easier access to vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Tuesday, a Senate Committee will take up a bill to create a polling place pilot program in Davidson County jails, giving eligible inmates easier access to vote.

Under Tennessee law, being convicted of a felony crime causes a person to forfeit their eligibility to vote, so not all inmates would be able to cast their ballot if this becomes law.

If this bill makes it through the legislature, the pilot program would be a collaboration between Metro Council, the Secretary of State, and the Davidson County sheriff.

Here's what the bill would do:

