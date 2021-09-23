State, local leaders to discuss future of 'dangerous' Belle Meade intersection

NASHVILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Highway 70/100 split in Belle Meade has been called a dangerous intersection, and on Thursday, state and local officials are holding a public meeting to talk about the future of the area.

Some of the biggest concerns have mostly been focused on driver safety and increased walkability.

Today's meeting is being co hosted by Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D - Nashville) and Councilman Thom Druffel. It's combined with state and local officials because it's covered by both jurisdictions.

Rep. Clemmons says they have heard from a lot of residents and small business owners who would love to see improvements.

The meeting is really to just start the discussion, giving people the history of the area, and getting feedback from community members. Clemmons says there are a lot of options on the table to address the traffic issues and make it more conducive to pedestrians.

He made it clear though, they are not trying to push a certain agenda or plan.

"What we're trying to do is move the ball down the field, to really get people thinking about this and really solicit feedback, you know, we have the residents to think about, we have the small businesses to think about, as well as motorists and pedestrians, and we want everyone to have a say in this and, you know, I don't think it would be a good idea to leave it as is, but some people may disagree with me," said Rep. Clemmons.

The virtual meeting is at 6 p.m. Click here to join the Zoom meeting.