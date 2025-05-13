State of Tennessee working to make mental health services more accessible

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — So many people struggle with their mental health. For some, the cost is what keeps them from seeking help.

That's why we want to share with you some of the free mental health resources available to all Tennesseans.

NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp talked with Marie Williams, the commissioner for the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, to learn more.

She talked about how you can get the help you need at any time, day or night, even if you're going through tough financial times.

"If you're in this state and you're 133% of the federal poverty level or below, and you're a kid or an adult, you can get the services you need through the Safety Net. That provides assessment, medication, therapy, group therapy, whatever that person needs, transportation to even get to the service."

Carrie also spoke with the leaders of three non-profits that receive funding from the state. The CEO of Tennessee Voices, Rikki Harris, also talked about how that group can help young families who need some extra help.

"One of the very first services we offered, thanks to the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, is for parents who have children in schools that need mental health services, so we work as advocates in the school to help families ensure that the services they need are provided, and that the child has the education they deserve."

Of course, mental health help comes in all shapes and sizes. Michelle Schafer, CEO of the Mental Health Cooperative, talked about how that non-profit can make sure people struggling with substance abuse get into recovery, even when they've hit rock bottom.

"When folks don't know where to go or what to do, they don't really have to think about it. They can literally just come to us, walk right in, and get the help they need."

Another organization that relies on state help to run, and get Tennesseans assistance, is Centerstone. Beth Hail, the non-profit's regional vice president, says they can help people of all ages who are struggling with their mental health and have nowhere else to turn.

"We are lucky enough to have school-based behavior health liasons that are supported by the department."

For more information, and to find assistance, click here.

