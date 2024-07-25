State of the race in contentious Republican primary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Both Andy Ogles and Courtney Johnston have been racking up endorsements from various political groups, but we're now getting a look at one key indicator of how the race for the 5th congressional district is going — fundraising numbers.
Andy Ogles currently holds the office.
Among endorsements in the Republican Party, Ogles has obtained the big one: former President Donald Trump.
Campaign finance numbers show Ogles has raised more than $722,000.
But that's not as much as his Republican challenger has raised.
Courtney Johnston is currently a rare conservative voice on Nashville's Metro Council.
And in this case, the challenger is ahead of the incumbent.
Federal campaign finance filings show Johnston has raised more than $784,000, about 8% more than Ogles.
But will the votes follow the money? Election night is next Thursday, with early voting already underway.
