State of the race in contentious Republican primary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Both Andy Ogles and Courtney Johnston have been racking up endorsements from various political groups, but we're now getting a look at one key indicator of how the race for the 5th congressional district is going — fundraising numbers.

Andy Ogles currently holds the office.

Among endorsements in the Republican Party, Ogles has obtained the big one: former President Donald Trump.

Campaign finance numbers show Ogles has raised more than $722,000.

But that's not as much as his Republican challenger has raised.

Courtney Johnston is currently a rare conservative voice on Nashville's Metro Council.

And in this case, the challenger is ahead of the incumbent.

Federal campaign finance filings show Johnston has raised more than $784,000, about 8% more than Ogles.

But will the votes follow the money? Election night is next Thursday, with early voting already underway.