State officials report 'stark learning loss' in students across the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee education officials released the 2020-21 Spring TCAP state-level results, which show declines across all subjects and grades.

"We've seen stark learning loss across our state and some of the numbers are very sobering," said Governor Bill Lee.

Governor Bill Lee held a news conference Monday to put the spotlight on the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on student achievement. He said the pandemic-related disruptions to education led to declines.

“These results show that COVID-19 has disrupted learning in every school district in Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. “We’re grateful to the dedication of our educators and districts who worked to mitigate this loss over the past year, and we’re committed to implementing long-term strategies and investments to get our students back on track.”

Multiple state officials spoke at the press conference including Education Commission Penny Schwinn, who said the declines were serious, but that she is confident districts have the tools to help students meet grade-level expectations in the upcoming school year.

"I can’t underscore enough that the pandemic has hurt our movement forward. It has slowed us down," said Commissioner Schwinn. "Having this amount of decline in student proficiency is going to have an impact on students if we do not act with that urgency, if we do not act swiftly and if we are not incredibly strategic about the way we spend our time and money."

TCAP RESULTS

Tenn. Department of Education TCAP Results

See an overview of the state-level results with comparisons by student group and grade level here and additional information here.

COVID-19 SCHOOL GUIDELINES

House Speaker Cameron Sexton made it clear that he's not going to tolerate schools closing or requiring face masks.

“I sure hope that school systems do not require a mask mandate for those students," said Speaker Sexton. "And if they do, I’m going to ask the Governor for a special session. If they close the schools, I'm going to ask the Governor for a special session."

The American Academy of Pediatrics says face masks are the best hope for keeping kids in the classroom during the coming year, especially with the more infectious delta variant now sweeping the country.

Currently, there are no school districts in the mid-state with a student mask requirement for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Metro Nashville Board of Education has announced that it will meet this week to discuss the current COVID-19 protocols in place for the upcoming school year.