Tennessee House Speaker threatens special session if school districts mandate masks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton threatened that he would ask Gov. Bill Lee to call a special session if school districts opt to require masks or close amid the spread the spread of the Delta variant.

Sexton’s statements came Monday during a news conference about test scores with Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. His remarks came shortly after Metro Nashville Board of Education announced it would hold a special meeting this week to discuss its COVID protocols, including face masks.

“Students need and must be in in-person learning in the classrooms," Sexton, R-Crossville, told reporters.

"And I sure hope that a school system in this state, after this data is released, does not shut their schools. If they do, I’m going to ask the governor for legislation to allow those parents in those school districts to take their money through school choice and take their money and go wherever they deem to go.

“I sure hope that school systems do not require a mask mandate for those students. And if they do, I’m going to ask the Governor for a special session," he continued.

NewsChannel 5 chief investigative reporter Phil Williams asked Sexton if school systems should be punished if they want to protect children from the risk of COVID.

“By telling them they can’t mandate a mask? If that’s the punishment, then sure,” Sexton responded.

"If we need to come into a special session and say school systems can’t mandate masks on kids, I’m happy to do that, I’m sure our members are happy to do that.”

