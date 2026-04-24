State Rep. G.A. Hardaway has died at the age of 71, it was announced Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — State Rep. G.A. Hardaway (D-Memphis) has died at the age of 71, it was announced Friday.

The Tennessee Democratic Party issued a statement following his passing.

“For years, State Representative G.A. Hardaway served with integrity, fighting to ensure every Tennessean had a voice in their government. His legacy is defined not only by his leadership in the legislature, but by the way he showed up for his community each and every day.

He led with heart, treated everyone with dignity, and never lost sight of who he was fighting for. We are sending our deepest condolences to his loved ones, community, and the constituents of House District 93 during this terribly difficult time. His loss will be felt deeply across Tennessee, and his legacy will continue to inspire the work ahead.”

Statement from Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper:

Today is a deeply painful day for me personally and for our entire caucus.

G.A. Hardaway was more than a colleague. He was a dear friend, a trusted confidant, and a steady presence in my life and in the work we shared. For years, we stood side by side, fighting for the people of Memphis and Shelby County, lifting up voices that too often go unheard and pushing forward even when the road was difficult.

G.A. had a way about him that you cannot teach. He was strong but gentle, firm in his convictions yet kind in his spirit. He carried the weight of this work with grace, and he never forgot where he came from or whom he was sent here to serve. I leaned on him more times than I can count, and I know so many others did too.

This loss is not just one felt in the halls of the Capitol. It is personal. It is the loss of a brother in this work—someone who understood the mission, the responsibility, and the heart it takes to serve.

While we are heartbroken, we are also grateful—grateful for his life, for his friendship, and for the legacy he leaves behind. That legacy lives on in the lives he touched, the communities he strengthened, and the path he helped pave for those of us who will continue the work.

On behalf of the House Democratic Caucus, and from my own heart, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and all who loved him.

G.A., you ran your race well. We will carry it forward from here. May you rest in peace.

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