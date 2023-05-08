Watch Now
State Representative Ron Gant currently being monitored following heart attack

Tennessee General Assembly
Posted at 12:54 PM, May 08, 2023
ROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — State Representative Ron Gant suffered a heart attack on Sunday, according to his Facebook page.

According to the post, Rep. Gant experienced a heart attack from a major artery that was 100% blocked and arrived at the hospital about 15 minutes after experiencing symptoms.

"He underwent a procedure where the doctor did a heart catheter and placed a stent in the blocked artery," the post continued. "He is currently being monitored and is undergoing other evaluations and treatments."

Gant was injured in a car crash in West Tennessee in October of last year.

