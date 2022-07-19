Watch Now
State Representative Torrey Harris arrested on domestic assault, theft of property charge

Posted at 11:48 AM, Jul 19, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State Representative Torrey C. Harris was arrested in July on a domestic assault charge as well as allegedly stealing property from an ex-boyfriend.

According to documents from Metro Nashville Police, on July 15, he victim told police that he was assaulted by Harris at an apartment.

After returning a pet that Harris had been watching, the victim told officials that Harris came into the apartment to discuss their recent relationship and at one point, the victim attempted to leave the building.

This is when Harris reportedly attempted to prevent him from leaving. The victim said that Harris bear-hugged him and scratched his arm, even when he made it clear to Harris he wanted to leave.

The victim was eventually able to leave and returned when officers were present. While inside the apartment, the victim reported that several items were missing, several of them being items that Harris had bought him as gifts.

Officers were able to contact Harris via phone call and were told by the State Representative that he did in fact have the victim's dog, and that he had the other products as well, and had bought them for the victim as gifts.

