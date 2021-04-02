State Republicans navigate abortion laws, support legal challenge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lawmakers are navigating several controversial abortion bills this year, supporting some and opposing others.

An all-out ban on abortion was proposed this year but has faced opposition. Leadership in the Republican party said while they are pro-life, they do not support the bill because it could interfere with an ongoing challenge of abortion in the court system.

A bill banning abortion once the point a fetal heartbeat is detected was signed by Gov. Bill Lee last year.

"I think the bill that we passed with the governor and again with it was in conjunction with the House was a very reasonable bill. Again, it will prevent abortions in most cases. I think it will probably when it gets to the supreme court, and we know it will, it will probably be upheld," said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally.

McNally said the abortion ban proposed this year will likely not see support.

However, a bill that would require aborted fetuses to be either buried or cremated did receive support from both House and Senate leadership.

"Any time a child is killed either in the womb or after being born, they should be cared for with dignity and respect. That's a life that's been extinguished. I think that's an important topic any time on how we proceed," said Portland Republican Rep. William Lamberth.

The latter bill passed through the health subcommittee this week.