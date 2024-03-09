State robotics competition brings out hundreds of students from across Tennessee

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There has always been an effort to encourage individuals from diverse backgrounds to pursue careers in STEM. Jobs emphasizing innovation, problem-solving, and critical thinking. Schools in the Volunteer State have taken proactive measures to prepare students early for success.

On Saturday, Hendersonville High School was transformed into a STEM Haven for the VEX IQ Robotics State tournament. 44 middle school and 24 elementary teams showcased their prowess in science, technology, engineering, and math in a robotics competition.

Dale Sadler, Event Partner of the tournament, emphasizes the significance of VEX, stating, "VEX is the world's largest robotic competition," as students strive to put cubes in the basket with precision and skill.

The competition serves as a platform for students like Vennie Burk from Portland East Middle to flex their STEM skills. Vennie said it's important to communciate and overcome struggles.

"You will argue a little, but you will have to get over those struggles," Burk said.

Ari Heriges from Overall Creek adds, "You have to get the right measurements, like how far do you lift up the arm? Which way you want to turn? How many degrees you want to turn?"

As technology continues to shape the future, there is a growing call for diversity in STEM fields. Experts say there's an under representation of women, minorities, and people with disabilities in STEM.

Candice Halbert, a chemist by day and a coach with Youth Outreach in STEM, sheds light on her work with underserved communities.

"Underserved for us is girls, LGBTQ plus, and cultural minorities and low socioeconomic individuals," she explains.

Candice passionately believes that by exposing young people to STEM early on, they can make more informed decisions about potential careers in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, or computer engineering.

"Teaching them now what this is then they can make a better-informed decision that mechanical engineering or electrical engineering or computer engineering is a thing and they can actually do," Halbert said.

"When you're here with everybody, you're like 'wow, there's a lot of people that like to do this too'," Heriges said.

These students, already capable of building robots from scratch, embody a promising future for STEM.

The top 6 middle school teams and the top 4 elementary teams who won will proceed to compete at the world tournament in Dallas.