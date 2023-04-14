State-wide campaign to get Tennessee drivers to slow down and move over

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Tennessee, the law requires drivers to move over for stopped emergency vehicles when it's safe to do so.

It's a law not everyone follows, which has led to people being injured and killed.

Right now, if you violate the "Move Over Law" it could cost you a lot of money and you could potentially spend some time in jail.

There's a new bill that just passed the Tennessee Senate that would enhance the current law.

"Unfortunately, that’s the only way you’re going to get someone’s attention, to get in their pocketbook," Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades said.

Senate Bill 201 would require drivers to move over for anyone, first responders, emergency vehicles, or any civilian with their hazard lights on. It would also increase the cost of the fine.

"The fine on the first offense would go from $100 to $250. The second offense $500 to $1,000 and the third offense $1,000 to $2,500," Sen. Brent Taylor of Memphis said.

Law enforcement thinks it's a good rule of thumb to move over for anyone with their hazard lights on all the time.

"Many times law enforcement can be the victim or TDOT workers trying to clear up. Also, wrecker drivers trying to clean up after a crash," Franklin Police Chief Deborah Faulkner said.

To help people remember the rules of the road the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and their partners launched the “Slow Down Tennessee” campaign on Friday to reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

From April 14 – 28, participating agencies will help increase awareness and enforcement. Community members are encouraged to participate by requesting a Slow Down Tennessee yard sign.

The signs can be requested by emailing info@tntrafficsafety.org.

