2 arrested after 1-year-old found dead in Kentucky

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — Two people have been arrested after a 1-year-old child was found dead in Scottsville, police said.

Scottsville police announced late Monday night that officers were investigating a death on Cottage Drive. Early Tuesday morning, the department confirmed the investigation involved the death of a baby and said two people had been taken into custody.

Following a joint investigation by the Scottsville Police Department and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Alexandrae Price and Deavan Williams were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or younger.

Allen County Sheriff's Office Alexandrae Price

Allen County Sheriff's Office Deavan Williams

Investigators allege the child experienced extreme neglect and was forced to live in dangerous and hazardous conditions.

Police said the investigation remains active and additional criminal charges are expected.