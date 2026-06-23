19-year-old killed in Hopkinsville shooting; 3 arrested

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — Three people have been arrested after a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Hopkinsville.

According to the Hopkinsville Police Department, officers were called to Eagle Crossing Apartments on Calvin Drive at approximately 11:43 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Neveah Gill.

Gill was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts.

Investigators say three people have been arrested in connection with the case:



De’Quavion Bronaugh — First-degree murder

Dereon Sharp — First-degree burglary

Jervontae Bussell — First-degree burglary

The investigation remains ongoing, and police said additional details may be released as they become available.