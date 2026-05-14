Gas leak closes part of East 7th Street in Hopkinsville

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — Emergency crews are responding to a reported gas leak Thursday morning near 700 East 7th Street in Hopkinsville, according to the Hopkinsville Fire/EMS.

Firefighters and the local gas utility were operating in the area as of about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said East 7th Street is blocked between South Campbell Street and Saint Michael’s Way while crews work the scene. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

It was not immediately clear how long the roadway would remain closed.