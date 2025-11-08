Hopkinsville man charged with murder in deadly Lovers Lane crash

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVF) — A Hopkinsville man has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly crash last month.

According to the Christian County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a fatal collision on Lovers Lane near Romeo Drive around 9:40 p.m. on October 24, 2025. When they arrived, they found a 77-year-old man who had been pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, investigators said results from the Kentucky State Police Crime Laboratory revealed that the driver of one of the vehicles involved, Douglas Jones, had a blood alcohol content approximately three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Christian County Sheriff's Office Douglas Jones

Following those findings, detectives obtained a warrant for Jones’ arrest. He was taken into custody and booked into the Christian County Jail, facing charges of Murder and First-Degree Wanton Endangerment.

