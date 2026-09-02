Man arrested in theft of veteran grave markers from Hopkinsville cemeteries

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of 27 veteran grave markers from two Hopkinsville cemeteries, according to the City of Hopkinsville.

Robert Lafon was taken into custody Aug. 27 on an arrest warrant obtained by detectives. He is charged with first-degree criminal mischief, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more and violating graves.

The bronze markers were stolen from Cave Springs Cemetery and Riverside Cemetery between Aug. 12 and Aug. 18. Grounds crews first noticed some were missing while performing routine maintenance.

The markers measure about 2 feet by 1 foot and include veterans' names, service branches, ranks and eras of service. Many were anchored in granite blocks. Police had been working with local scrap yards as part of the investigation.

Investigators later found pieces of the stolen markers at a local salvage yard. The city said that discovery provided information that helped investigators identify Lafon as a suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about the thefts is asked to contact the Hopkinsville Police Department at 270-890-1500.