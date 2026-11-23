CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVF) — A woman was found dead in a field Monday morning in Christian County, according to the sheriff's office. Emergency crews also responded to a medical emergency involving a man at a nearby home.

According to Hopkinsville Fire/EMS, a passerby reported seeing what appeared to be a deceased woman in a field along Madisonville Road around 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 23.

Emergency crews responded alongside the Crofton Volunteer Fire Department and Christian County Sheriff's Office. First responders confirmed the woman's death, and deputies began investigating.

While attempting to contact someone at a home in the area, deputies found a man inside experiencing a medical emergency.

EMS crews treated the man at the scene before transporting him to Jennie Stuart Health in critical condition.

The Christian County Sheriff's Office said they do not suspect foul play but are continuing to investigate her death.

Authorities have not released the identities of either person or indicated whether the two incidents are related.